Manassas man charged with indecent exposure, public intoxication

by Potomac Local on July 25, 2017 at 12:15 pm Leave a Comment

From Prince William police:

Indecent Exposure – On July 23 at 5:20 a.m., an officer was patrolling in the area of Rolling Road and Sudley Road in Manassas when a male exposed himself to the officer and made an obscene gesture. When the officer approached the man, it was determined that he was intoxicated. Following the investigation, the accused was arrested without incident.

Arrested on July 23:
Eduardo SALAZAR NAVARRO, 20, of 9073 Reynolds Place in Manassas
Charged with indecent exposure, public intoxication, and possession of marijuana
Court Date: September 29, 2017 | Bond: Held on a $2,000 secured bond

