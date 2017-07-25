News In rain, heat, it’s game on for volunteers at Little League majors
From an email from Amy Craig:
“Taken Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Plus these of our volunteers during the rain delay on Sunday.”
The Virginia Little League Championship scheduled Friday, July 21 to Tuesday, July 25 at Fuller Heights Park.
It is the crowing event for Little League teams in the state. The winner will head to Williamsport, Pa. for the Little Leauge World Series.Send news and photos to Potomac Local
Subscribe Now for Free!
Get updates straight to your inbox.
A word from our sponsors...
Sell for FREE, shop at the Chick-fil-A Bristow Community Appreciation Yard Sale
July 24, 2017
Licensed stylist or barber needed
July 20, 2017
Ornery Brewery set the tone for brew pubs in Prince William
July 13, 2017
Explore summer reading at your Prince William Public Library: Young Adults
July 13, 2017
Who is the most beautiful baby? Sign up for the Prince William County Fair Baby Contest today!
July 11, 2017