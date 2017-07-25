WE ARE LOCAL News in Prince William, Virginia

80°

Menu

News
In rain, heat, it’s game on for volunteers at Little League majors

by Potomac Local on July 25, 2017 at 7:08 pm Leave a Comment
20170722_182509
20170723_145821
20170722_180742
20170723_131433
20170722_182818
20170722_183623
20170723_131538
20170723_131631
20170725_111410

From an email from Amy Craig: 

“Taken SaturdaySunday and Monday. Plus these of our volunteers during the rain delay on Sunday.”

The Virginia Little League Championship scheduled Friday, July 21 to Tuesday, July 25 at Fuller Heights Park.

It is the crowing event for Little League teams in the state. The winner will head to Williamsport, Pa. for the Little Leauge World Series. 

Send news and photos to Potomac Local
News, Dumfries Local, Prince William
Readers also enjoyed...
A word from our sponsors...