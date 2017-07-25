Get towed from BB&T in Downtown Manassas? Get a $50 gift card.

MANASSAS — In May, Potomac Local was the first to tell you about a brewing parking problem at a BB&T bank branch in Downtown Manassas.

The bank hired a towing company to remove parked cars from their parking lot, one of the few in downtown.

While that sparked outrage for some, it has also led to some creativity over at the nearby restaurant Zandra’s Taqueria.

More from an email:

Get towed from the BB&T parking lot in Historic Downtown Manassas? If it happens to a customer of Zandra’s Taquiera, owner Miguel Pires wants to make it up to you, with a $50 gift card to the popular eatery located on Center Street. “We just don’t want anyone who visits Old Town to be turned off and not want to return. What has made Historic Downtown Manassas great is the many wonderful business working together to make it a welcoming place to visit. The decision by BB&T to starting towing customers could have a very damaging effect for all of us,” explained Pires. “We want to make things up to customers who had a bad experience. We do the same thing when something goes wrong in the restaurant. Hopefully other restaurants and shops will join in.”

You’ll need to show proof of being towed.

“We just ask for some type of proof… anyway the person can verify their story,” Pires states in an email to Potomac Local.