Two more house fires reported in Prince William

Fire officials in Prince William County told us about two more fires that occurred on Friday. Coupled with a fire on Bolter Lane in Bristow, fire crews responded to three fires on Friday.

From Prince William fire and rescue:

On Friday, July 21st at 7:03 p.m., fire and rescue units were dispatched to an apartment fire at the Regency Apartment Homes complex located in the 9900 block of Shallow Creek Loop in Bristow.

Upon entry, fire and rescue units discovered a fire had occurred in the kitchen of a second-floor apartment. The fire on the kitchen’s stove top had extended to the kitchen cabinets. The stove top and cabinets that were on fire had been contained and extinguished by the building’s sprinkler system. Firefighters finished the extinguishment and checked for further extension to ensure the fire was out and the building was safe.

No injuries reported.

The Building Official has posted two apartments unsafe; the apartment in which the fire originated and the residence housed directly below due to water damage.

The fire originated on the stovetop. The cause was unattended cooking and has been determined as accidental.