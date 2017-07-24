News Two more house fires reported in Prince William
Fire officials in Prince William County told us about two more fires that occurred on Friday. Coupled with a fire on Bolter Lane in Bristow, fire crews responded to three fires on Friday.
From Prince William fire and rescue:
On Friday, July 21st at 7:03 p.m., fire and rescue units were dispatched to an apartment fire at the Regency Apartment Homes complex located in the 9900 block of Shallow Creek Loop in Bristow.
Upon entry, fire and rescue units discovered a fire had occurred in the kitchen of a second-floor apartment. The fire on the kitchen’s stove top had extended to the kitchen cabinets. The stove top and cabinets that were on fire had been contained and extinguished by the building’s sprinkler system. Firefighters finished the extinguishment and checked for further extension to ensure the fire was out and the building was safe.
No injuries reported.
No injuries reported.

The occupants, home at the time of the fire, were alerted to the fire by the smoke alarm sounding enabling them to safely evacuate the home. They also had a sprinkler system that contained and extinguished the fire preventing further damage and potential loss of life. According to the Fire Marshal's Office, preliminary damages are estimated at $2,500.00.
The Building Official has posted two apartments unsafe; the apartment in which the fire originated and the residence housed directly below due to water damage.
Red Cross was on scene to assist, 4 adults and 2 children, displaced by the fire.
The fire originated on the stovetop. The cause was unattended cooking and has been determined as accidental.
From a press release:
On Saturday, July 22nd at 9:28 p.m., fire and rescue units were dispatched to a townhouse fire located in the 7500 block of Cambell Court in Manassas.
When fire and rescue units arrived, they found smoke throughout the home. Upon entry, fire and rescue units found fire in the basement of the home. Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire, and performed overhaul, with no further extension to the home.
According to the Fire Marshal’s Office, preliminary damages were moderate estimated at $45,000.
The Building Official has posted the home unsafe.
Red Cross was on scene to assist, 2 adults, displaced by the fire. The fire originated in the basement; the cause was electrical and has been determined as accidental.
