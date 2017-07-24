Smoking caused fire on Bolter Lane, fire marshal says

From Prince William fire and rescue:

On Friday, July 21st at 1:35 p.m., fire and rescue units were dispatched to a structure fire in a two-story single-family home located in the 12000 block of Bolter Lane in Bristow.

Upon arrival, fire and rescue crews observed fire in the rear of the home on the second floor deck. Firefighters immediately extinguished the fire that caused minor damage to the deck and siding but no extension into the home.

No injuries reported.

According to the Fire Marshal’s Office, preliminary damages were minimal estimated at $7,500.00.

The origin of the fire was the rear deck; the cause was improper disposal of smoking materials and has been determined as accidental.