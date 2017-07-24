WE ARE LOCAL News in Prince William, Virginia

Slushies keep players cool at Little League championship

TRIANGLE — The concession stand is easily one of the busiest places at the Virginia Little League Championships.

And the business comes in waves.

“You go through ketchup like crazy,” said Valerie Barlow, one of the volunteers working today where games are being played at Fuller Heights Park in Triangle.

And that ketchup: It’s going on everything from cheeseburgers, hot dogs, to pretzels. There’s also cheese — the gooey kind for topping pretzels or nachos.

“We’ve got all kinds of weird candy, too, like gushers and Warheads that are sour,” she added.

The sweet treat that’s selling the most on a hot summer afternoon with temperatures in the mid-80s: cherry or blue raspberry slushies.

It’s a way for Little League Baseball players from all over the state, and their parents to keep cool. So far, volunteers here have used more than 800 pounds of ice. They’ll use nearly 200 more before the tournament is scheduled to end tomorrow.

If you’re following the games, taking photos, and want to report on the action to our readers, email photos and game info to news@potomaclocal.com.

