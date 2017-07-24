Recycling rate is up, but landfill officials say don’t get complacent

There’s a slight increase in recycling in Prince William County over the past year.

From a press release:

Prince William County achieved a recycling rate of 36.8% in 2016. The Prince William County Public Works, Solid Waste Division Recycling Office received confirmation from Virginia Department of Environment Quality (DEQ) of the County’s Recycling Rate in July. This was an increase from the 2015 rate of 33.7%. The recycling rate is a measure of the materials diverted for reuse, recycling, or composting from the waste stream compared to materials that go into to the trash. Regular trash is buried in the County’s sanitary landfill located on Dumfries Road or combusted at the Fairfax County I-95 Energy/Resource Recovery Facility in Lorton. Items diverted for recycling and composting are sorted, processed, and converted into materials to produce new products. Although the recycling rate appears to be moving in the right direction, Scott MacDonald, the County’s recycling manager, cautions against becoming too complacent. There is still work to do because currently, 62% of the County’s waste goes into the landfill. Likewise, Prince William County’s recycling rate is below both the Northern Virginia average of 47.4% and the statewide average of 44.2% for the calendar year 2016 (the most recent year for which statewide results are available).

How is the recycling rate tabulated? Well, that’s complicated: