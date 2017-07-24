Puckett wanted in connection to domestic assault

From Prince William police:

Abduction | Domestic Related – On July 23 at 3:30AM, officers responded to investigate a domestic which occurred earlier that morning at a residence located in the 10400 block of Lonesome Rd in Nokesville (20109). The investigation revealed that the victim, a 48-year-old woman of Nokesville, was involved in a verbal altercation with the accused, a family member, which escalated.

During the encounter, the accused retrieved a kitchen knife and threatened the victim. The accused then punched the victim in the face and prevented her from leaving the residence. At some point, the victim was able to escape and get in her vehicle. As the victim was attempting to drive away, the accused broke a window and attempted to grab her.

The victim was eventually able to flee the area then contact police. Following the investigation, officers obtained warrants for the arrest of the accused, identified as Michael Kelly PUCKETT. Attempts to locate the accused have been unsuccessful.

Wanted: [Photo from April 2017]

Michael Kelly PUCKETT, 48, of the 10400 block of Lonesome Rd in Nokesville

Described as a white male, 5’09”, 190lbs, with green eyes and brown hair

Charged with abduction, domestic assault & battery, and destruction of property