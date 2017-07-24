News Little League Championship kicks off at Marine Corps museum
Parents and children gathered on Thursday night for a dinner at the National Museum of the Marine Corps to mark the opening of the Virginia Little League Championship.
The dinner was a ticketed-only event and attracted players and their families from all over the Commonwealth — some as far as eight hours away.
The tournament will be held this week near the museum at Fuller Heights Park.
These photos are by Catherine Hanafin:
