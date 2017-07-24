I-95 double lane closures in Stafford all week

We’re talking about possible headaches this week for drivers headed north on Interstate 95 in Stafford County.

From VDOT:

Beginning tonight, July 24 through Friday, July 28, motorists should anticipate overnight travel delays with double lane closures at various locations along I-95 in Stafford County and Spotsylvania County.

The following lane closures are planned, weather permitting:

I-95 Northbound in Stafford County

Monday, July 24 ?? Thursday, July 27

Single lane closure at 9 p.m. between Exit 140 (Courthouse Road) and Exit 143 (Garrisonville)

Double lane closure at 10 p.m.

All lanes open by 4:30 a.m.

Friday, July 28

Double lane closure at midnight

All lanes open by 4 a.m. on Saturday, July 29

Crews will be working on the overhead signage for the southern extension of the Express Lanes south of Exit 143 (Garrisonville) in Stafford County.

I-95 Northbound and Southbound in Spotsylvania County

Monday, July 24 ?? Friday, July 28 (ending at 4:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 29)

Single lane closure at 9 p.m. near mile marker 121 (Ni River bridge) south of Exit 126 (Route 1/Massaponax)

Double lane closure at 10 p.m.

All lanes open by 4:30 a.m.

Crews will continue their work to make improvements to the bridges over the Ni River in Spotsylvania County.

Virginia State Police will assist with traffic control in both work zones.

Message boards will warn travelers to stay alert for work zones ahead and possible delays.

Motorists may use Route 1 (Jefferson Davis Highway) as an alternate route.