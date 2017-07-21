Twisted Cork in Bristow closed for business

BRISTOW — The neighborhood restaurant Twisted Cork Grille is closed after five months in business.

“I loved opening my restaurant. I loved seeing the people and my regulars. It was the best thing that I’ve ever done. It was my dream,” owner Nancy Skipper told Bristow Beat, which reported the closure. “It was the best while it lasted.”

The restaurant located off Linton Hall Road offered a mix comfort food, and full bar 33 different kind of wine.

Potomac Local spoke with Skipper at a ribbon cutting for the restaurant in February. At the time, she was excited about replacing an old farm-to-table restaurant that had been located in the same space that closed prior to opening Twisted Cork, as well as the potential of becoming a neighborhood gathering place for those who live in the surrounding neighborhoods.