News Twisted Cork in Bristow closed for business
BRISTOW — The neighborhood restaurant Twisted Cork Grille is closed after five months in business.
“I loved opening my restaurant. I loved seeing the people and my regulars. It was the best thing that I’ve ever done. It was my dream,” owner Nancy Skipper told Bristow Beat, which reported the closure. “It was the best while it lasted.”
The restaurant located off Linton Hall Road offered a mix comfort food, and full bar 33 different kind of wine.
Potomac Local spoke with Skipper at a ribbon cutting for the restaurant in February. At the time, she was excited about replacing an old farm-to-table restaurant that had been located in the same space that closed prior to opening Twisted Cork, as well as the potential of becoming a neighborhood gathering place for those who live in the surrounding neighborhoods.Send news and photos to Potomac Local
Subscribe Now for Free!
Get updates straight to your inbox.
-
Festus
A word from our sponsors...
Licensed stylist or barber needed
July 20, 2017
Ornery Brewery set the tone for brew pubs in Prince William
July 13, 2017
Explore summer reading at your Prince William Public Library: Young Adults
July 13, 2017
Who is the most beautiful baby? Sign up for the Prince William County Fair Baby Contest today!
July 11, 2017