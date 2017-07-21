News Police arrest woman previously sought in connection with strangulation
From Prince William County police:
Strangulation | Domestic Related – On July 20, Kelly Victoria APPLEGATE, who was wanted for a domestic assault which occurred at an apartment located in the 4200 block of Misty Ridge Dr in Woodbridge on July 14, was located and arrested without incident.
Arrested on July 20:
Kelly Victoria APPLEGATE, 38, of the 4200 block of Misty Ridge Drive in Woodbridge
Charged with strangulation and domestic assault & battery
Court Date: Pending | Bond: Held WITHOUT Bond
Strangulation | Domestic Related [Previously Released] – On July 14 at 6:45 p.m., officers responded to an apartment located in the 4200 block of Misty Ridge Drive in Woodbridge to investigate a domestic violence call. The investigation revealed that the victim, a 65-year-old woman of Woodbridge, reported to police that she and the accused, a family member, were involved in a verbal altercation which escalated.
During the encounter, the accused grabbed the victim on the arm and the throat. The parties eventually separated and the police were contacted. Minor injuries were reported. The accused left the apartment prior to officers arriving. Following the investigation, officers obtained warrants for the arrest of the accused, identified as Kelly Victoria APPLEGATE. Attempts to locate the accused have been unsuccessful.
Send news and photos to Potomac Local
Subscribe Now for Free!
Get updates straight to your inbox.
A word from our sponsors...
Licensed stylist or barber needed
July 20, 2017
Ornery Brewery set the tone for brew pubs in Prince William
July 13, 2017
Explore summer reading at your Prince William Public Library: Young Adults
July 13, 2017
Who is the most beautiful baby? Sign up for the Prince William County Fair Baby Contest today!
July 11, 2017