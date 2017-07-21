Police arrest woman previously sought in connection with strangulation

From Prince William County police:

Strangulation | Domestic Related – On July 20, Kelly Victoria APPLEGATE, who was wanted for a domestic assault which occurred at an apartment located in the 4200 block of Misty Ridge Dr in Woodbridge on July 14, was located and arrested without incident.

Arrested on July 20:

Kelly Victoria APPLEGATE, 38, of the 4200 block of Misty Ridge Drive in Woodbridge

Charged with strangulation and domestic assault & battery

Court Date: Pending | Bond: Held WITHOUT Bond

Strangulation | Domestic Related [Previously Released] – On July 14 at 6:45 p.m., officers responded to an apartment located in the 4200 block of Misty Ridge Drive in Woodbridge to investigate a domestic violence call. The investigation revealed that the victim, a 65-year-old woman of Woodbridge, reported to police that she and the accused, a family member, were involved in a verbal altercation which escalated.

During the encounter, the accused grabbed the victim on the arm and the throat. The parties eventually separated and the police were contacted. Minor injuries were reported. The accused left the apartment prior to officers arriving. Following the investigation, officers obtained warrants for the arrest of the accused, identified as Kelly Victoria APPLEGATE. Attempts to locate the accused have been unsuccessful.