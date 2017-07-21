McCroskey charged with production of child pornography

From Prince William police:

Production of Child Pornography – On July 19, detectives with the Special Victims Bureau concluded an investigation into the production of child pornography with the execution of a search warrant at a residence located at 13243 Kurtz Rd in Woodbridge (22913). During the search warrant, evidence supporting the charges was seized. Detectives began the investigation after information was received that the accused, identified as Jason Lee MCCROSKEY, had exchanged illicit photographs with a 14-year-old male juvenile of New York between June and October of 2016. Following the investigation, the accused was located and arrested without incident. The investigation continues.

Arrested on July 19:

Jason Lee MCCROSKEY, 33, of 13243 Kurtz Rd in Woodbridge

Charged with production of child pornography [1st offense], production of child pornography [2nd or subsequent offense], and use of communication systems to facilitate certain offenses involving children

Court Date: Pending | Bond: Held WITHOUT Bond