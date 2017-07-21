A man was nearly robbed at gunpoint in Woodbridge.

Police tell us the man wearing white in the photo is the suspect.

From a police press release:

Attempted Armed Robbery – On July 20 at 10:05AM, officers responded to the 14400 block of Jefferson Davis Hwy in Woodbridge (22191) to investigate an attempted robbery. The victim, an adult male, reported to police that he had just parked his vehicle in the above area when he was approached by an unknown man brandishing a firearm. During the encounter, the suspect demanded money then attempted to rummage through the victim’s pockets. The suspect eventually fled the area on foot without taking any property. No injuries were reported. Officers searched the surrounding area for the suspect who was not located. The investigation continues.

Suspect Description:

Black male, in his 20s, 6’00”, 200lbs with a muscular build

Last seen wearing a white sleeveless hoodie, dark jeans, and white shoes