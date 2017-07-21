Foy wins HD 2 recount in Prince William, Stafford

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY — Jennifer Carroll Foy is the winner in a recount in the 2nd House of Delegates District.

The Democrat will move onto the General Election where she’ll face Republican Laquan Austion for the seat.

The district encompasses eastern Prince William County and a portion of northern Stafford County.

From a press release:

Jennifer Carroll Foy captured the Democratic nomination today for House of Delegates District 2 (HD-2) by 14 votes, after election officials recounted every ballot cast in the June 13 Democratic primary. “I am humbled and grateful to have this opportunity to serve the residents of the Second District, and want to thank Josh King for running a terrific campaign. We won the primary election by running an inclusive, people-centered campaign that engaged thousands of voters in face-to-face conversations,” said Jennifer Carroll Foy, Democratic Nominee for House of Delegates District 2. “I am excited to continue earning the votes of Stafford and Prince William County residents by sharing our vision of a Virginia that works for all of us. People in the Second District deserve top-quality public education with fairly paid teachers, access to affordable health care, and solutions to our broken transportation system. I have devoted my entire life to public service — fighting for those who need a voice as a public defender and foster mother — and hope to serve you as Delegate.” District 2 is one of the top targeted red-to-blue House of Delegate districts this year. Republican Delegate L. Mark Dudenhefer (HD-2) announced he was not going to run for re-election and Hillary Clinton won the district by 56%. Democrats came within 125 votes of defeating Del. Dudenhefer in 2015, and Democratic turnout is expected to be even higher this year with the gubernatorial race and record turnout in the Democratic primary this June. Josh King’s campaign filed for the recount after the June 13th Primary, in accordance with Virginia election law. Tricia Dunlap of Dunlap Law represented Jennifer Carroll Foy throughout the recount process. Both Jennifer Carroll Foy and Tricia Dunlap are graduates of Emerge Virginia, a program that trains women to run for office. Jennifer is also supported by Emily’s List, #VoteProChoice, Progressive Change Campaign Committee, Run for Something, Flippable, and Our Revolution NOVA.

King issued a statement congratulating Foy on her recount win.

“Thank you to all of my grassroots supporters whose unceasing support made this campaign possible,” Josh King said. “I congratulate Jennifer Carroll Foy on her strong, positive campaign. I look forward to continuing my efforts in the future to provide every student in our community with a world-class education and ensure no child ever go an entire year without a full-time teacher like my daughter did. I look forward to fighting alongside Jennifer to ensure issues like these are improved for the residents of Prince William and Stafford counties. Thank you as well to everyone involved in the recount process who acted with the utmost integrity to ensure every ballot was counted accurately, especially Jacqueline Smith, Clerk of the Prince William County Court, Michelle White, Prince William County Registrar and Greg Riddlemoser, Stafford County Registrar, as well as the Recount Coordinators, Election Officers and all of the staff at the county elections offices.”

Voters will head to the polls November 7.