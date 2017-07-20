News Heat Wave: July 20 through July 23, 2017
Our region is in for some sweltering for the end of the work week and weekend. Bookmark this post for the latest updates to help you beat the heat.
Today, Thursday, July 20, 2017, a heat advisory is in effect with temperatures climbing to the century mark.
From the National Weather Service:
…HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM EDT THIS EVENING…
The National Weather Service in Baltimore MD/Washington has issued a Heat Advisory, which is in effect from noon today to 7 PM EDT this evening.
* HEAT INDEX VALUES…Up to around 105 degrees.
* IMPACTS…The heat and humidity may cause heat stress during outdoor exertion or extended exposure.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
A Heat Advisory means that a period of high temperatures is expected. The combination of high temperatures and high humidity will create a situation in which heat illnesses are possible.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible and drink plenty of water.
To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks
in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency – call 911.
The Drop In Center for Homeless will operate extended hours today & tomorrow 12-6p & Friday 1-7p due to high temps. https://t.co/hGnAQVC8g5
— PrinceWilliamCounty (@pwcgov) July 18, 2017
