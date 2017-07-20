News Grand opening held for ‘Shakin Crab’
Hushpuppies were in order today at noon for the grand opening of Shakin Crab in Manassas.
The Prince Willam Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting ceremony at the new restaurant in Davis Ford Crossing shopping center, at the intersection of Liberia Avenue and Prince William Parkway in Manassas.
The event drew multiple business owners and Manassas city officials.
