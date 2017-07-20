Traffic More closures at Haymarket DDI
From VDOT:
Northern Virginia’s first Diverging Diamond Interchange (DDI) at Interstate 66 and Route 15 will be one step closer to completion once the new traffic signal mast arms are installed at Route 15 and Route 55, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation. Lane closures at the intersection, as well as intermittent full closures up to 15 minutes each will occur to facilitate the work.
Lane closures will occur between 9 p.m. Thursday, July 20 and 5 a.m. Friday, July 21. Total stoppages lasting no more than 15 minutes each will occur between midnight and 5 a.m. Prince William County Police will be on site to direct traffic.
Also, paving around the intersection is scheduled to occur the nights of Thursday, July 20 through Tuesday, July 2
