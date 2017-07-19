Verbal altercation results in two counts of malicious wounding

From Prince William County police:

Malicious Wounding – On July 18 at 12:38 a.m., officers responded to the 13800 block of Jefferson Davis Highway in Woodbridge to investigate a fight. The victim, a 29-year-old man of Fayetteville NC, reported to police that he and the accused were involved in a verbal altercation which escalated physically.

During the encounter, the accused struck the victim multiple times in the face. A second victim, a 59-year-old man of Fayetteville NC, attempted to separate the two parties. At that point, the accused pulled out a knife and began swinging the weapon towards the second victim.

As a result, the second victim sustained a cut to his arm. The parties eventually separated and police were contacted. Both victims were transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries. All parties were known to one another. Following the investigation, the accused was arrested.

Arrested on July 18:

Andre Jermaine WORTHAM, 39, of 1121 Pasture Lane in Fayetteville, NC

Charged with 2 counts of malicious wounding

Court Date: September 7, 2017 | Bond: Held WITHOUT Bond