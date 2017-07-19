Sheetz Mapledale Plaza wins approval

DALE CITY — Sheetz will be the gas station and 24-hour convenience store in Mapledale Plaza.

The Prince William County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday unanimously approved the nearly 6,000 square foot convenience store that will sit on two and a half acres of land at the corner of Dale Boulevard and Queensdale Drive in Dale City.

The gas station and store will operate 24-hours a day and have eight fuel pumps, allowing for up to 16 vehicles to refuel at once.

Some residents who spoke at a public hearing prior to the board vote said the new gas station would bring more traffic to the neighborhood, as well as provide a place for people to loiter.

Sheetz will replace an old Mobile gas station that used to sit on the same corner but closed about 10 years ago, said Jay Du Von, a spokesman for the company developing the gas station. Since then, the old mobile has been boarded up, what Prince William County Board of Supervisors Chairman At-large Corey Stewart a blight on the neighborhood.

“Getting rid of this blight is an improvement,” said Stewart.

Gainesville District Supervisor Peter Candland said residents in his neck of the county had similar concerns before a Sheetz opened at the corner of Sudley Manor Drive and Ashton Avenue.

“The people who want the least amount of vagrants on their property is Sheetz,” said Candland.

“This is a huge improvement to what is there,” added Brentsville District Supervisor Jeanine Lawson.

This addition will make a total of six Sheetz gas stations in Prince William County.