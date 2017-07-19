WE ARE LOCAL News in Prince William, Virginia

90°

Menu

News
Police arrest strong arm robbery suspect previously at large

by Potomac Local on July 19, 2017 at 12:49 pm Leave a Comment

From Prince William County police:

Strong Arm Robbery – On July 18, Akmed MANSARAY, who was wanted for a robbery which occurred in the 1400 block of Bayside Ave in Woodbridge on July 16, was located and arrested without incident.
Arrested on July 18:
Akmed MANSARAY, 34, of 6428 Edsall Rd Apt T2 in Alexandria
Charged with robbery
Court Date: Pending | Bond: Held WITHOUT Bond

Strong Arm Robbery [Previously Released] – On July 16 at 3:30 a.m., officers responded to the 1400 block of Bayside Avenue in Woodbridge to investigate a robbery which occurred earlier that morning. The investigation revealed that the victim, a 31-year-old woman of Woodbridge, was getting out of her vehicle when she was approached by the accused, an acquaintance.

During the encounter, the accused assaulted the victim then took a cell phone and car keys before fleeing the area. No injuries were reported. Following the investigation, obtained a warrant for the arrest of the accused, identified as Akmed MANSARAY. Attempts to locate MANSARAY have been unsuccessful.

 

Send news and photos to Potomac Local
News, Woodbridge Local, Crime, Mugshot, Prince William
Readers also enjoyed...
A word from our sponsors...