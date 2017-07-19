News Police arrest strong arm robbery suspect previously at large
From Prince William County police:
Strong Arm Robbery – On July 18, Akmed MANSARAY, who was wanted for a robbery which occurred in the 1400 block of Bayside Ave in Woodbridge on July 16, was located and arrested without incident.
Arrested on July 18:
Akmed MANSARAY, 34, of 6428 Edsall Rd Apt T2 in Alexandria
Charged with robbery
Court Date: Pending | Bond: Held WITHOUT Bond
Strong Arm Robbery [Previously Released] – On July 16 at 3:30 a.m., officers responded to the 1400 block of Bayside Avenue in Woodbridge to investigate a robbery which occurred earlier that morning. The investigation revealed that the victim, a 31-year-old woman of Woodbridge, was getting out of her vehicle when she was approached by the accused, an acquaintance.
During the encounter, the accused assaulted the victim then took a cell phone and car keys before fleeing the area. No injuries were reported. Following the investigation, obtained a warrant for the arrest of the accused, identified as Akmed MANSARAY. Attempts to locate MANSARAY have been unsuccessful.
