Heat wave expected to hit area this weekend

The temperature is expected to climb into the upper 90s Thursday through Sunday, according to the National Weather Service. Friday and Saturday are expected to be the hottest days, with heat indices around 100 degrees Fahrenheit.

Heat and humidity will be on the rise through the rest of the week and into the weekend, with the hottest days likely to be FRI & SAT. pic.twitter.com/GhiPn2TBTl — NWS DC/Baltimore (@NWS_BaltWash) July 19, 2017

The National Weather Service also issued an Air Quality Alert for today: