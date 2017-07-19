WE ARE LOCAL News in Prince William, Virginia

Heat wave expected to hit area this weekend

by Potomac Local on July 19, 2017 at 1:22 pm Leave a Comment

The temperature is expected to climb into the upper 90s Thursday through Sunday, according to the National Weather Service. Friday and Saturday are expected to be the hottest days, with heat indices around 100 degrees Fahrenheit.

 

The National Weather Service also issued an Air Quality Alert for today:

The Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments in association
with Maryland Department of the Environment, Virginia Department
of Environmental Quality, and District Department of Environment
has issued a Code ORANGE Air Quality Alert Wednesday for
the DC metro area.

A Code Orange Air Quality Alert means that air pollution
concentrations within the region may become unhealthy for
sensitive groups. Sensitive groups include children, people
suffering from asthma, heart disease or other lung diseases and
the elderly. The effects of air pollution can be minimized by
avoiding strenuous activity or exercise outdoors.

 

