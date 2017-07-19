Balcony fire a result of improperly disposed smoking materials

From County of Prince William Department of Fire and Rescue:

On Tuesday, July 18 at 11:51 p.m., fire and rescue units were dispatched to an apartment fire located in the 11200 block of Lady Jane Loop in Manassas. Upon arrival, firefighters observed fire on the rear balcony of an apartment within the multi-family complex. Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire with no extension.

No injuries reported.

According to the Fire Marshal’s Office, preliminary damages are estimated at $1000.

The fire started on the rear of the home caused by improper disposal of smoking materials. Prince William County Fire and Rescue Chief Kevin McGee urges residents to take precautions when using smoking materials. "Smoking materials are the leading cause of fire deaths and although unintentional, the majority of home smoking-material fires are caused by human error."