News Balcony fire a result of improperly disposed smoking materials
From County of Prince William Department of Fire and Rescue:
On Tuesday, July 18 at 11:51 p.m., fire and rescue units were dispatched to an apartment fire located in the 11200 block of Lady Jane Loop in Manassas. Upon arrival, firefighters observed fire on the rear balcony of an apartment within the multi-family complex. Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire with no extension.
No injuries reported.
According to the Fire Marshal’s Office, preliminary damages are estimated at $1000.
According to the Fire Marshal’s Office, preliminary damages are estimated at $1000. The fire started on the rear of the home caused by improper disposal of smoking materials. Prince William County Fire and Rescue Chief Kevin McGee urges residents to take precautions when using smoking materials. “Smoking materials are the leading cause of fire deaths and although unintentional, the majority of home smoking-material fires are caused by human error.”
-
If you smoke, smoke outside.
-
Provide an area for individuals to properly extinguish and safely discardsmoking materials.
-
Do Not discard butts or ashes into potting soil, mulch laden landscapes,flower beds, grassy areas, woods, etc.
-
Before you throw out butts and ashes, douse in water or sand.
-
Use deep, wide, sturdy ashtrays on a sturdy foundation, e.g. table.
-
Check under furniture cushions and in other places people smoke for cigarettebutts that may have fallen out of sight.
-
Never smoke in bed. Mattresses and bedding can catch on fire easily.
-
Do Not smoke in bed because you might fall asleep with a lit cigarette.
-
Be alert when smoking! You won’t be alert if you’re sleepy, have been drinking,or have taken medicine or other drugs.
-
Never smoke in a home where medical oxygen is used.
-
If you smoke, choose fire-safe cigarettes; they are less likely to cause fires.
-
Keep matches and lighters out of sight and reach of children.
Subscribe Now for Free!
Get updates straight to your inbox.
A word from our sponsors...
Ornery Brewery set the tone for brew pubs in Prince William
July 13, 2017
Explore summer reading at your Prince William Public Library: Young Adults
July 13, 2017
Who is the most beautiful baby? Sign up for the Prince William County Fair Baby Contest today!
July 11, 2017
Multi-family yard sale in Lake Ridge
July 5, 2017