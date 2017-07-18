Work to demolish the old Toby Keith’s restaurant begins

WOODBRIDGE — Things are starting to happen at Stonebridge at Potomac Town Center in Woodbridge as crews prepare to demolish the building that once housed Toby Keith’s I Love This Bar and Grill.

An Alamo Cinema and Drafthouse will soon be built. A pedestrian plaza that will be used for live events during summer ice skating in winter will replace the old restaurant building.

From Stonebridge spokeswoman Anastasia Paszkiewicz:

Construction fencing has gone up and the outer ring road around the property has been closed in sections to allow the site work (plumbing, storm water drains) to be moved first. Once this is completed the outer ring road will be reopened and the road immediately behind the vacant Toby Keith’s will be closed so they can start tearing the building down. The whole construction project including the building of Alamo will last until early fall of 2018.

Stonebridge at Potomac Town Center opened in 2008 with the addition of a 138,000 square-foot Wegmans grocery store. Since then, apartments, restaurants, and retail shops to include an Apple Store opened at the mixed-use shopping center.

The Potomac Nationals Minor had been in negotiations with Prince William County officials to relocate the ballclub to a new 6,000 seat stadium at the shopping center, however, team owner Art Silber pulled the project from the discussion last week and is now reportedly in talks with Alexandria to bring the team there.