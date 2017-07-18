Veterans assistance center opens in Manassas

From a press release:

Governor Terry McAuliffe today cut the ribbon for the official grand opening of the new Virginia Department of Veterans Services (VDVS) office in Manassas. The new office will primarily serve military veterans and their families in Prince William and Fauquier Counties, the Cities of Manassas and Manassas Park, and other localities in the area. The Governor was joined by Virginia Secretary of Veterans and Defense Affairs John C. Harvey, Jr., State Senator Jeremy McPike, Delegate Jackson Miller, Manassas Mayor Harry Parrish II, VDVS Commissioner John Newby, additional elected officials, community leaders, veterans, and active duty military service members.

The new Manassas office is part of the state’s efforts to expand veterans’ services in Northern Virginia. VDVS also recently opened a new office in Loudoun County and will break ground on the new Puller Veterans Care Center in Fauquier County later this year, which will offer in-patient skilled nursing care, Alzheimer’s/memory care and short-term rehabilitative care for veterans, and is expected to open in late 2019.