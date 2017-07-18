Suspect in felony child neglect eludes police

A woman, previously arrested for attempting to burn a mattress, is wanted by police for suspected felony child neglect.

From Prince William County police:

Felony Child Neglect – On July 15 at 12:24 p.m., officers responded to the 3500 block of Briarwood Drive in Dumfries to investigate a child neglect. When officers arrived, they located a 2-year-old boy and an 11-month old girl unattended outside of their apartment. Upon further investigation, officers located the children’s residence where the babysitter, later identified as the accused, was found asleep inside.

At some point during the investigation, the accused climbed out of a rear bedroom window and fled the area. Further investigation revealed that the accused had provided a false name to the officers and was wanted for probation violation. The children were released into the custody of a family member and were uninjured. Following the investigation, officers obtained additional warrants for the arrest of the accused, identified as Amanda Sue

ALLEN. Attempts to locate ALLEN have been unsuccessful.

Wanted: [Photo from April 2017]

Amanda Sue ALLEN, 30, of the 3200 block of Burbank Lane in Woodbridge

Described as a white female, 5’08”, 225lbs, with red hair and green eyes

Additional warrants for 2 counts of felony child neglect and 1 count of giving false identity to law enforcement