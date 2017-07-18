Storms could produce localized flooding

There’s an increased risk for thunderstorms this afternoon, and some could cause minor flooding.

From the National Weather Service:

Locally heavy rain with isolated incidents of flash flooding is possible this afternoon and evening. A severe thunderstorm with damaging wind gusts and large hail is also possible this afternoon and evening.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will affect parts of the region this afternoon and evening. pic.twitter.com/nvHCklgl8S — NWS DC/Baltimore (@NWS_BaltWash) July 18, 2017