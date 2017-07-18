Police seek Mays in suspected abduction case

From Prince William County police:

Abduction | Domestic Related – On July 17 at 12:37 a.m., officers responded to a residence located in the 2900 block of Wetherburn Court in Woodbridge to investigate an assault. The investigation revealed that the accused was involved in a verbal argument with an acquaintance, identified as a 31-year-old woman of Woodbridge, which escalated.

During the encounter, the accused assaulted the victim and prevented her from leaving the residence. When the victim locked herself in the bathroom and contacted police, the accused kicked open the door and put the victim in a headlock. A struggle ensued and the victim was eventually able to break free. When the officer arrived, the accused fled the area on foot. Minor injuries were reported.

Following the investigation, officers obtained warrants for the arrest of the accused, identified as Marcus Allen MAYS. Attempts to locate the accused have been unsuccessful.

Wanted: [Photo from May 2017]

Marcus Allen MAYS, 32, of the 3500 block of Christy Ln in Woodbridge

Described as a black male, 5’09”, 210lbs, with brown eyes and black hair

Charged with abduction, assault & battery, and destruction of property