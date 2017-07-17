Prince William County to sponsor Serious Play Conference

Prince William County is hosting for the first time the Serious Play Conference, a program that encourages the application of game mechanics for education and training.

The conference also looks to educate students of potential career options in the field, and bring together pioneers in the field to share what they’ve learned.

From a press release:

Prince William County Department of Economic Development is proud to sponsor this year’s industry-leading Serious Play Conference taking place on July 18-20, 2017, at the George Mason University Science & Technology Campus, Prince William County, Virginia, just outside Washington, D.C.

More than 100 thought leaders driving the adoption of game-based and simulation learning will gather to share experiences in implementing serious games. They represent leading public and private institutions including the U.S. DOD, private industry sectors and higher education, according to a press release.

DOD training leads, contractors, state and local government CIOs will share what they’ve learned training the country’s armed forces with developers and instructional designers from the serious games industry.

This year’s speakers include training personnel from the Office of National Intelligence; the Center for Deployment Psychology; Defense University; UCF; OPM; contractors from the Veterans Affairs Administration, the Army and the Navy; police departments; prisons; as well as companies implementing gamification programs, healthcare providers, researchers, developers, instructional designers and K-12 faculty using games in education, according to Serious Play.

A significant and growing science and technology research hub, Prince William County serves more than 9,000 businesses and is expected to lead Northern Virginia’s Economic Growth over the next five years with nearly 17 percent of the entire growth in the region, according to the Virginia Chamber of Commerce, cites Potomac Local.

George Mason University, the largest public research university in the Commonwealth of Virginia, headquartered in Northern Virginia located its Science & Technology Campus in Prince William County’s Innovation Park, which today serves as a ‘growth catalyst’ for Life Science and Technology startups and entrepreneurs.

Two prominent examples of successful public-private enterprise are the Virginia Serious Game Institute (VSGI) and the Prince William Science Accelerator. These new and innovative facilities offer start-up companies the opportunity to lease space, common areas and share equipment, while benefitting from the intellectual capacity, knowledge sharing and mentorship at Mason.

