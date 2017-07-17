News Man shoots, kills himself outside Manassas police headquarters
From Manassas police:
At approximately 3:41 p. m. on July 17, 2017, the Manassas City Police observed an adult male subject in front of police headquarters with a firearm. Prior to police encounter, the adult male subject sustained a self-inflicted gunshot wound and was pronounced dead by rescue personnel. The identity of the victim is not being released until next of kin is notified. The investigation is ongoing, and more details will be forthcoming when available.
The Manassas City Police Department headquarters is located at 9518 Fairview Avenue.Send news and photos to Potomac Local
