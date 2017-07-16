Revolutionary War uniforms will be on display at P-Nats game

The uniforms wore during the war for America will be on display soon at an upcoming game of America’s great pastime.

From a press release:

On 29 July 2017 at the pre-game ceremony honoring the Flag of the United States of America The Colonel William Grayson Chapter of the Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution will present Colors at the baseball game between the Potomac Nationals and Myrtle Beach Pelicans.

Presentation of Colors will be approximately 6:30 pm with the game starting at 6:35. The ceremony will be a colorful execution of presentation of colors led by men wearing the uniforms of their Patriot Ancestors including two members in Continental Army uniform, one in Continental Navy Uniform and one in typical Militia Uniform.The SAR team will Present the Flag of the United States of America, the Virginia State Flag, and the Colonel William Grayson Chapter Flag. A Member of the Daughters of the American Revolution will wear a Revolutionary War era dress and present the DAR Flag. A member of the Children of the American Revolution (C.A.R.) will wear typical young man’s clothing or Militia uniform and present the C.A.R. flag. Join us in a celebration to honor the United States of America and our Patriot Ancestors who won our Independence.

The Potomac Nationals play at Pfitzer Stadium, 7 County Complex Court, Woodbridge, VA 22192. FIREWORKS AFTER THE GAME!