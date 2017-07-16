STAFFORD — A once bustling McDonalds on Courthouse Road now looks like the restaurant at the center of a ghost town.

The company shuttered the restaurant to make for a new diverging diamond interchange (DDI) to be constructed by VDOT. The interchange is similar that opened this past spring in Haymarket.

The McDonalds, once popular with highway travelers, and three other gas stations all near the intersection Interstate 95 and Courthouse Road at mile post 140 are all closed ahead of the project that will widen the roadway. The DDI is a new type of interchange that places traffic on the opposite side of the road when crossing over the interstate highway.

The new interchange will be located just south of the existing traditional diamond. Construction is expected to be completed by July 2020 at a cost of $100 million.