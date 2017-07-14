News Triangle man, 46, charged with aggravated sexual battery
From Prince William County police:
Aggravated Sexual Battery – On July 13 at 11:15 p.m., detectives from the Special Victim’s Unit responded to investigate a sexual assault which reportedly occurred at a residence located in the 3600 block of Wharf Lane in Triangle earlier that morning. The investigation revealed that the victim, a 15-year-old female juvenile, was inappropriately touched by the accused, an acquaintance, earlier that morning around 8:00 a.m. Following the investigation, the accused, was arrested without incident.
Arrested on July 14:
James Robert JOHNSON, 46, of 3631 Wharf Lane in Triangle
Charged with aggravated sexual battery and indecent liberties
Court Date: Pending | Bond: Held WITHOUT Bond
