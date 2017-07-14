Tiny island on Potomac River to host summer concert

WOODBRIDGE — A tiny island in the Potomac River will host a summer concert later this month.

Holiday Island, a small privately owned piece of land on the Potomac just off the beach of Featherstone Shores in Woodbridge, is set to host The Stormin’ Norman Band and The Nesta Pine band on July 29 at 3 p.m. The Nesta Pine Band will also be shooting a video for one of the band’s songs.

The island is too small to accommodate a crowd, but anyone with a boat is welcome to drop anchor and enjoy the music. Immediately after, the concert will continue at Tim’s Rivershore Restaurant at 8 p.m.

According to band frontman Norman Voss, “As soon as we’re done on the island we’re gonna get in our boats and head over to Tim’s, we’re gonna have a whole nother sound system set up, drums & guitars set up, and we’re gonna get there and start playing again, we’re gonna have another show right away. “

The concert will be free to attend.