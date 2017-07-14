Stewart wants Kaine’s seat: ‘The era of the kinder, gentler Republican is over’

WOODBRIDGE — After narrowly losing his bid to be the Republican nominee for Virginia Governor to Ed Gillespie, Corey Stewart has his eyes on the U.S. Senate.

Specifically, Stewart seeks to unseat Democrat Senator and former Virginia Governor Tim Kaine.

Multiple reporters descended upon Stewart’s home in Woodbridge on Thursday when he made his campaign kick-off announcement. Just before, Stewart sent a press release to reporters that contained these statements:

“As an obedient servant to Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama, Tim Kaine is the leading obstructionist against Trump’s America First agenda,” Stewart opened. “Virginians and citizens across the country need a fighter representing them in D.C. who will stand up to and defeat the smug Washington elites.” “This last election proved that Virginians want a fighter who will stand for them. The era of the kinder, gentler Republican is over.” “Virginia needs a U.S. Senator who will work to fund the border wall, fix our tax code, repeal Obamacare, and get government out of the way so Americans can get back to work,” Stewart said. “That is why today, I am announcing as a Republican candidate for U.S. Senate in Virginia.” “The Clinton and Obama ideologues have controlled Virginia for too long, and it’s time to turn Virginia red again,” Stewart said, “and no weak-kneed Republican is up to that task,” Stewart asserted. “I will be the fighter the Republicans need to defeat the Democrats in Virginia.”

Stewart is the Prince William County Board of Supervisors Chairman At-large, a role he’s served in since 2007. Stewart did better than political pundits in Virginia expect during his June Primary race against Gillespie and Virginia Beach Senator Frank Wagner, losing out to Gillespie by just over one percent.