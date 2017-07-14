Solar eclipse viewing party planned

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY — A rare solar eclipse will be visible across the U.S. on Aug. 21, 2017.

The Prince William County Public Library doesn’t want the occasion to pass without a celebration.

From an email:

Prince William Public Library System wanted to host solar eclipse events because it is a momentous occasion in American history as well as an opportunity to incorporate STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math) elements into library programming. NASA is encouraging public libraries to host solar eclipse events and, through the Gordon and Betty Moore Foundation, and Google is providing special solar eclipse viewing glasses to be distributed (while supplies last) at our events. Using the glasses as a jumping-off point, Library staff used their experience to plan activities around this exciting theme. Bull Run Regional Library contacted a local eclipse enthusiast to give a presentation, and Haymarket Gainesville Community Library will show a live NASA webcast of the eclipse. Our librarians have also planned crafts, stories, and other activities to get kids learning and pumped up for this exciting historic event. Notably, Central Community Library received several hundred extra pairs of eclipse glasses which will be distributed (while supplies last) beginning August 1. — Andrew Spence, library spokesman

Here’s a full list of eclipse-related events at the libraries, including a viewing party in Woodbridge.

While you’ll have to go to South Carolina to sees the eclipse in totality, viewers in our area will be able to see a large portion of the sun blacked out by the moon.