Severe thunderstorms and gusty winds likely this evening

by Potomac Local on July 14, 2017 at 10:09 am Leave a Comment

From the National Weather Service:

This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for the Maryland portion of the
Chesapeake Bay, Tidal Potomac River, and adjacent counties in
central Maryland and northern Virginia as well as the District of
Columbia.

.DAY ONE...Today and Tonight

Isolated severe thunderstorms with damaging wind gusts are
possible today into tonight. Scattered incidents of flooding are
also possible.
