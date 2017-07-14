News Severe thunderstorms and gusty winds likely this evening
From the National Weather Service:
Send news and photos to Potomac LocalThis Hazardous Weather Outlook is for the Maryland portion of the Chesapeake Bay, Tidal Potomac River, and adjacent counties in central Maryland and northern Virginia as well as the District of Columbia. .DAY ONE...Today and Tonight Isolated severe thunderstorms with damaging wind gusts are possible today into tonight. Scattered incidents of flooding are also possible.
Not quite as hot today, but still humid; the risk of t-storms is greater than yesterday. Some storms may produce gusty winds, heavy rain. pic.twitter.com/LX1qcXElzS
— NWS DC/Baltimore (@NWS_BaltWash) July 14, 2017
