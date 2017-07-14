Horseback riding instructor indicted for sexual battery

From Stafford County Sheriff’s Office:

The Stafford Sheriff’s Office announces the arrest of Boris Gokovski, age 64 of Stafford County. Gokovski was indicted by a Stafford County Grand Jury on July 5, 2017 on four counts of Sexual Battery. He was arrested on those indictments on July 12, 2017 and incarcerated at the Rappahannock Regional Jail on a $5,000 secure bond. Gokovski has since bonded out. He is scheduled for arraignment on July 20, 2017.

The indictments against Gokovski stem from a complaint the Sheriff’s Office received in May of 2017 from a female victim who reported that Gokovski sexually assaulted her at the B&R Ranch located in Stafford County. Gokovski is one of the owners of the B&R Ranch as well as a horseback riding instructor.

The sexual assault was reported to have occurred in the late summer and early fall of 2016 while Gokovski was providing horseback riding lessons to the victim.

Gokovski was previously indicted in May of 2017 on two counts of Custodial Indecent Liberties and four counts of Assault & Battery. The previous indictments stemmed from an earlier complaint where a juvenile victim reported that Gokovski had sexually assaulted her during the summer and fall of 2016.

Anyone who has had similar contact with Boris Gokovski is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 540-658-4400 or Crime Solvers at 540-659-2020.