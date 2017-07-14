Heavy storms move across the region

As predicted, strong to severe thunderstorms are moving across the region this afternoon.

5:25 PM FRI – Strong to locally severe thunderstorms continue pushing eastward across the I-95 corridor. pic.twitter.com/eL2fKKODWF — NWS DC/Baltimore (@NWS_BaltWash) July 14, 2017

While no storms have triggered a severe thunderstorm warning from the National Weather Service the storms are packing high winds and heavy rain.

There have been some reports of power lines down, including on a portion of Garrisonville Road in Stafford County where a Dominion power pole fell onto the roadway. We’re still working to get more information on this from Stafford authorities.

Send us your storm photos.

The weather outside is frightful now, but expect clearing as we head into the nighttime hours.

5:45 p.m Wires down in front of Giant Food on Town and Country Drive in Stafford County

6 p.m. Lots of power outages reported. Here is what Dominion Energy reports, and here is what NOVEC reports.