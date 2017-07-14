Caplin ‘Cappy’ Steel Toro, 10 years old, of Woodbridge, Va., passed away Thursday, July 13, 2017, in a tragic accident.

Cappy left behind his mother, Kellie Jo Fike; father, Mauricio Toro; step-mother, Dee Sears; siblings, Bronson Toro, 12, William Toro, 21, Kira Toro, 19; grandparents, Paul & Trudy Sloan, Guillermo & Myriam Toro; grandfather, Gary Fike; great grandmothers, Faye Jean Fike & Marquerite Deal; aunt & uncle, Amy & Bruce Best; cousins, Drew Hendrix, Alexis & Nate Best and his niece Ava Fox.

Cappy was a big hearted and kind young man. There wasn’t a single person that he met that didn’t appreciate his soul. He was an honor roll student and loved gaming and writing his own code and any kind of electronic device he could get his hands on. Being the “baby” of the family, he always had to be first at everything.

Cappy will be deeply missed, and continually loved, by all of his family and friends. But never ever out of their thoughts and hearts.

A Memorial Service will be held at the Newman Funeral Homes, Pa., 179 Miller Street, Grantsville, Md., on Sunday, July 16, 2017, at 5 p.m. with the Rev. Jeff Ferguson officiating.

Expressions of sympathy may be directed to your local Humane Society.

Condolences may be sent to the family at newmanfuneralhomes.com.