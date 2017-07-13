WE ARE LOCAL News in Manassas, Virginia

Water restored to Sudley Road area

by Potomac Local on July 13, 2017 at 5:06 pm Leave a Comment

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY — Water has bee restored following a major water main break in western Prince William County. 

From the Prince William Service Authority: 

Water service has been restored. You may experience air in your lines or some sediment from your faucet when you turn it back on. Please let your faucet run for up to five minutes until the water is clear. Thanks for your patience, and we apologize for this inconvenience.

Information about the cause of the break has not been released. The break happened on a day when the mercury climbed into the upper 90s, with heat index values making it feel like the triple digits outside. 

Prince William County Sudley North Government Center canceled all evening activities due to the outage. We’re also told the Manassas Campus of Northern Virginia Community College was impacted. 

Here’s a list of the streets affected by this afternoon’s water main break: 

Stone Hill Lane
Double Day Lane
Humphrey Lane
Winfield Loop
Blue Gray Circle
Flager Circle
Rebel Walk Drive
Tower Place
Light Guard Loop
Hilliard Drive
Balls Ford Road
Vernon Street
Pope Street
Wallace Lane
Kessler Place
Wainwright Place
Seymour Road
Campaign Court
Gibbon Place
Black Horse Court
Bethlehem Road
Clovertree Court
Provincial Drive
Ramseur Place
Soldiers Court
Caraway Circle
Privates Court
Bulloch Drive
Stonewall Brigade Court
Gambril Drive
Sabre Court
Mission Ridge Drive
Doubleday Lane
Blendia Lane
Lisle Drive
11730 Sudley Manor Drive – BULL RUN PLAZA LLC
Ashton Avenue
Singleton Terrace
10950 Campus Drive – Northern VA Community College

