Water restored to Sudley Road area

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY — Water has bee restored following a major water main break in western Prince William County.

From the Prince William Service Authority:

Water service has been restored. You may experience air in your lines or some sediment from your faucet when you turn it back on. Please let your faucet run for up to five minutes until the water is clear. Thanks for your patience, and we apologize for this inconvenience.

Information about the cause of the break has not been released. The break happened on a day when the mercury climbed into the upper 90s, with heat index values making it feel like the triple digits outside.

Prince William County Sudley North Government Center canceled all evening activities due to the outage. We’re also told the Manassas Campus of Northern Virginia Community College was impacted.

All Community Services activities at Sudley North in Manassas have been canceled this evening due to a water main break. — PrinceWilliamCounty (@pwcgov) July 13, 2017

Here’s a list of the streets affected by this afternoon’s water main break:

Stone Hill Lane

Double Day Lane

Humphrey Lane

Winfield Loop

Blue Gray Circle

Flager Circle

Rebel Walk Drive

Tower Place

Light Guard Loop

Hilliard Drive

Balls Ford Road

Vernon Street

Pope Street

Wallace Lane

Kessler Place

Wainwright Place

Seymour Road

Campaign Court

Gibbon Place

Black Horse Court

Bethlehem Road

Clovertree Court

Provincial Drive

Ramseur Place

Soldiers Court

Caraway Circle

Privates Court

Bulloch Drive

Stonewall Brigade Court

Gambril Drive

Sabre Court

Mission Ridge Drive

Doubleday Lane

Blendia Lane

Lisle Drive

11730 Sudley Manor Drive – BULL RUN PLAZA LLC

Ashton Avenue

Singleton Terrace

10950 Campus Drive – Northern VA Community College