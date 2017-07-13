News Warrenton man charged with attempted murder, says men sexually assaulted friend
While police are charged the suspect with attempted murder, they’re still looking into the alleged sexual assualt.
From a press release:
Attempted Murder – On July 10 at 10:26PM, officers received information that the accused, identified as Alec Michael SHRAUDER, was possibly driving to a residence located in the 15600 block of Crestview Ln in Haymarket (20169) with a firearm to confront two men who allegedly sexually assaulted a female acquaintance sometime between July 7 and July 9.
Officers responded to the residence while a police K-9 and helicopter searched the area for the suspect. Following an extensive search of the surrounding area, the accused was eventually taken into custody without incident on July 11 around 1:30AM and subsequently charged. A firearm was also recovered nearby. The investigation into the alleged sexual assault is still on going.
Arrested on July 11:
Alec Michael SHRAUDER, 21, of 5834 Chittenden Dr in Warrenton
Charged with 2 counts of attempted murder and 1 count of use of a firearm in commission of a felony
Court Date: September 25, 2017 | Bond: Held WITHOUT Bond
