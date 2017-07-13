News Two stabbing victims found in restaurant
MANASSAS — Two people were found inside a Manassas restaurant suffering stab wounds.
From Manassas police:
On Wednesday, July 12, 2017, at approximately 5:50 PM, Manassas City Police officers and detectives responded to Don Julio Restaurant (9007 Centreville Rd) for reports of a stabbing. Officers located two victims with serious injuries; a 41 year old male of Centreville suffered a significant head injury and a 25 year old male of Manassas suffered injuries to his arm and neck.
Through further investigation, it was learned that the suspect struck one victim on the head with a beer bottle and cut the second victim on the arm with the broken bottle.
Both victims were transported to a local hospital where they were treated and released for non-life threatening injuries. The case is still under investigation.
Photo: Lindsay Conty/FacebookSend news and photos to Potomac Local
Subscribe Now for Free!
Get updates straight to your inbox.
A word from our sponsors...
Ornery Brewery set the tone for brew pubs in Prince William
July 13, 2017
Explore summer reading at your Prince William Public Library: Young Adults
July 13, 2017
Who is the most beautiful baby? Sign up for the Prince William County Fair Baby Contest today!
July 11, 2017
Multi-family yard sale in Lake Ridge
July 5, 2017