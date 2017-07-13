News Two shot in Occoquan today
Two people were shot this morning on Occoquan Road in Occoquan early this morning.
From Prince William police:
Send news and photos to Potomac Local
**INCIDENT: Shooting | Occoquan:
Officers are currently investigating a shooting which occurred in the area of Occoquan Rd and Colonial Dr. One victim sustained a gunshot wound to the upper body and the other victim to the lower body. Both victims have been transported to an area hospital with non life threatening injuries. At this time, the incident does not appear to be random. There is no suspect information at the moment. Residents can expect a heavy police presence in the area as the investigation continues.
