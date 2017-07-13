Rolling Road reopens after storm pipe replacement

VDOT’s work to replace a storm pipe and temporarily close the street.

Here’s VDOT’s announcement about the work before it began:

Rolling Road between Thomas Drive and Glen Court will be closed to through traffic from 8 a.m. Tuesday, July 11 to 5 p.m. Wednesday, July 12 for stormwater pipe replacement, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.

Residents within the closure area and emergency vehicles will have access to the closed portion of Rolling Road, but will not be able to go beyond the points of pipe replacement in either direction.

Traffic will be detoured via Thomas Drive, Business Route 234 (Sudley Road), Impalla Drive, Sunset Drive and Highland Street back to Rolling Road.