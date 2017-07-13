WE ARE LOCAL News in Manassas, Virginia

89°

Menu
Breaking News: Silber pulls Potomac Nationals stadium from agenda, deal not reached

Traffic
Rolling Road reopens after storm pipe replacement

by Potomac Local on July 13, 2017 at 5:33 pm Leave a Comment

VDOT’s work to replace a storm pipe and temporarily close the street. 

Here’s VDOT’s announcement about the work before it began: 

Rolling Road between Thomas Drive and Glen Court will be closed to through traffic from 8 a.m. Tuesday, July 11 to 5 p.m. Wednesday, July 12 for stormwater pipe replacement, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.

Residents within the closure area and emergency vehicles will have access to the closed portion of Rolling Road, but will not be able to go beyond the points of pipe replacement in either direction.

Traffic will be detoured via Thomas Drive, Business Route 234 (Sudley Road), Impalla Drive, Sunset Drive and Highland Street back to Rolling Road.

This portion of Rolling Road is just inside in Prince William County and that’s why VDOT did the work, not Manassas City road crews, according to a VDOT spokesman. 

Send news and photos to Potomac Local
News, Manassas Local, Traffic & Transit
Readers also enjoyed...
A word from our sponsors...