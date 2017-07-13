Traffic Rolling Road reopens after storm pipe replacement
VDOT’s work to replace a storm pipe and temporarily close the street.
Here’s VDOT’s announcement about the work before it began:
Rolling Road between Thomas Drive and Glen Court will be closed to through traffic from 8 a.m. Tuesday, July 11 to 5 p.m. Wednesday, July 12 for stormwater pipe replacement, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.
Residents within the closure area and emergency vehicles will have access to the closed portion of Rolling Road, but will not be able to go beyond the points of pipe replacement in either direction.
Traffic will be detoured via Thomas Drive, Business Route 234 (Sudley Road), Impalla Drive, Sunset Drive and Highland Street back to Rolling Road.
This portion of Rolling Road is just inside in Prince William County and that's why VDOT did the work, not Manassas City road crews, according to a VDOT spokesman.
