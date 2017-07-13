Prizes ready for most creative, best cardboard boats

STAFFORD — There’s still time to sign up for the Stafford Cardboard Boat Regatta.

The annual boat races on the Potomac River pit adults and children against each other to see not only who has the most creative cardboard boat, but who can put it in the water and win a race.

About 15 people are expected to participate in this year’s regatta held at Aquia Landing Park at 2846 Brooke Road in Stafford County. The rules are simple: Your boat must me made primarily of cardboard.

Six races will be held on Saturday, to include children’s’ races, races for teens, children, and adults, and adults only. Prizes for those who win will be gift certificates to restaurants in Stafford County to include Sams Pizza and Subs, Cici’s Pizza, Carlos O’Kelleys, Outback Steakhouse, and Sweet Frog frozen yogurt.

Before the races begin, the homemade cardboard boats will be judged on the beach at Aquia Landing starting at 11:30 a.m. Prizes will be awarded for boats that are most creative, most seaworthy, and most likely to sink.

“Everyone is bound to win something,” said John Shumaker, of the Rock Hill Ruritan Club.

This is the club’s 15th year hosting the Stafford Cardboard Boat Regatta fundraiser. The Stafford County Parks and Recreation Department will supply the judges, added Schumaker.

The fee to participate in the event is $10 in advance or $15 the day of the race. Those who don’t have a cardboard boat but still want to participate may pay $5 to use spare boat already made and become a “crew member,” said Schumaker.

The Regatta takes place annually on the second weekend in July.